Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' wins gold at Tokyo Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's "Goddess of Weightlifting" has won the gold medal in dominating fashion, shattering three Olympic records and bringing Taiwan its first gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

During the women's 59 kg weightlifting competition in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon (July 27), Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) took the gold with 103 kg in the snatch, 133 kg in the clean and jerk, and a total of 236 kg. In the process, Kuo set three Olympic records but fell short of her quest to set a new world record with her final lift.

During the snatch category, Kuo lifted her first attempt of 100 kg with ease. Her second lift was an attempt to break the Olympic record of 103 kg.

However, judges deemed that because her elbows were not perfectly straight, the lift did not count. Undaunted, she made another attempt and this time held perfect form to set a new Olympic mark.