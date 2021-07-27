Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' wins gold at Tokyo Games

Kuo Hsing-chun dominates in women's 59 kg weightlifting category at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

  1278
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 16:42
Kuo Hsing-chun.

Kuo Hsing-chun. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's "Goddess of Weightlifting" has won the gold medal in dominating fashion, shattering three Olympic records and bringing Taiwan its first gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

During the women's 59 kg weightlifting competition in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon (July 27), Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) took the gold with 103 kg in the snatch, 133 kg in the clean and jerk, and a total of 236 kg. In the process, Kuo set three Olympic records but fell short of her quest to set a new world record with her final lift.

During the snatch category, Kuo lifted her first attempt of 100 kg with ease. Her second lift was an attempt to break the Olympic record of 103 kg.

However, judges deemed that because her elbows were not perfectly straight, the lift did not count. Undaunted, she made another attempt and this time held perfect form to set a new Olympic mark.
gold medal
weightlifting
weightlifter
Kuo Hsing-chun

RELATED ARTICLES

Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
2021/07/24 15:35
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot
Taiwan's 'Goddess of Weightlifting' sets 2 world records, earns Olympic spot
2021/04/20 11:16
Taiwan medal harvest could triple at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan medal harvest could triple at Tokyo Olympics
2021/04/16 20:05
2020 National Disabled Games open in Taiwan’s Taitung
2020 National Disabled Games open in Taiwan’s Taitung
2020/11/28 16:02
Taiwan grabs 39 golds at World Genius Convention 2020
Taiwan grabs 39 golds at World Genius Convention 2020
2020/08/24 14:04

Updated : 2021-07-27 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal