Public divided over Taiwan’s COVID vaccine policy: Poll

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19, prays outside Hsing Tian Kong Temple in Taipei, July 19, 2021. A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19, prays outside Hsing Tian Kong Temple in Taipei, July 19, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The public in Taiwan is divided over how the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration has fared in its policies regarding COVID-19 vaccines, according to a poll carried out by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF).

Around 45% of respondents believed it was wrong for the Tsai administration to throw its weight behind the development of domestic vaccines when the virus was raging last year, as opposed to 47% who disagreed. This indicates that people held polarizing views over the topic, according to TPOF.

A total of 42% said they support the decision to grant emergency use for the vaccine developed by Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics, with 48% thinking otherwise.

Meanwhile, 44% expressed confidence in the efficacy of domestic vaccines against COVID, while 49% had doubts. TPOF has suggested the results of its poll cast a cloud over the rollout of Taiwan-manufactured jabs against the coronavirus.

The Central Epidemic Command Center announced on Tuesday (July 27) that Medigen has been added to the available vaccine options for people aged 20 and above. How it will be received among the public remains to be seen.

The landline telephone survey, conducted between July 19-21, collected 1,072 valid samples among residents aged 20 and above. It has a 95% level of confidence and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.