Vaccine registration site now has option for Taiwan-made jab

Registration platform now includes preference for Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 16:14
Taiwanese getting vaccinated on July 26.

Taiwanese getting vaccinated on July 26. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's vaccine registration platform has opened for its fourth round of vaccinations and now includes an option for a Taiwan-developed vaccine.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday (July 27), Taiwan's vaccine registration platform re-opened to allow people eligible for the fourth round of vaccinations to register online. Registration on the website will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday (July 29).

The website will be open to people born on Dec. 31, 1983, or earlier, residents of Yilan County and Keelung City who missed their shots due to Typhoon In-Fa, and people who had received text messages informing them of appointments but were unable to make it.

An estimated 1.44 million people that fall into these categories will receive text messages notifying them of their opportunity to make an appointment. The fourth round of vaccinations will be held from July 30 to Aug. 6.

In addition, the registration system now includes an option to select the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (高端疫苗, MVC). This option is for those preferring to wait until the Taiwanese vaccine is available and who wish to express their intention to receive that vaccine in advance.

People who have already registered with an intent to be inoculated with other vaccines now have the choice of modifying their preferences and selecting Medigen, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or all of the above. Currently, people who have selected AstraZeneca are being prioritized for vaccination, with all current jabs being delivered coming from that brand.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday stated that registration for vaccinations with AstraZeneca and Moderna is open to all adults aged 18 and over, while persons aged 20 and over are eligible to select Medigen. The center has not yet given a timeframe for when those who choose Moderna or Medigen will be able to receive the jabs.

All residents aged 18 and over are encouraged to register their vaccination preferences as soon as possible. Once registration is complete, the CECC said that a text message will be sent to the registrants' smartphones when they are eligible to make an appointment.

To register for vaccination or make modifications to one's preferences, visit the 1922.gov.tw website.
