Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Formosa Plastics Group donates NT$1 billion for Taiwan COVID relief

Government will distribute money to businesses, individuals suffering under pandemic

  121
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 15:58
Small businesses are often still struggling under the COVID pandemic. 

Small businesses are often still struggling under the COVID pandemic.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Plastics Group said Tuesday (July 27) it was donating NT$1 billion (US$35.7 million) to the government for distribution to businesses and individuals suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Taiwan marked the first day of a return to a Level 2 alert. However, in some parts of the country, such as Taipei City and New Taipei City, restaurants were still forced to serve takeout only, while many other businesses remained closed or worked reduced hours.

Formosa Plastics said Taiwan was no exception, with the service sector hit especially hard by closures and bankruptcies and a rising number of unemployed and furloughed workers, UDN reported.

As a result, the company decided to move NT$1 billion into a government account to help individuals and businesses survive the difficult times.
COVID-19
COVID relief
donations
Formosa Plastics
Formosa Plastics Group

RELATED ARTICLES

Czech Republic to donate 30,000 COVID jabs to Taiwan
Czech Republic to donate 30,000 COVID jabs to Taiwan
2021/07/27 04:00
My reflections on visiting San Francisco: Former AIT director
My reflections on visiting San Francisco: Former AIT director
2021/07/26 22:27
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
2021/07/26 16:50
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/07/26 14:30
Janitors at Taipei Main Station test positive for COVID-19
Janitors at Taipei Main Station test positive for COVID-19
2021/07/26 12:52

Updated : 2021-07-27 17:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal