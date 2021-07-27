Formosa Plastics Group donates NT$1 billion for Taiwan COVID relief

Small businesses are often still struggling under the COVID pandemic. Small businesses are often still struggling under the COVID pandemic. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Plastics Group said Tuesday (July 27) it was donating NT$1 billion (US$35.7 million) to the government for distribution to businesses and individuals suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Taiwan marked the first day of a return to a Level 2 alert. However, in some parts of the country, such as Taipei City and New Taipei City, restaurants were still forced to serve takeout only, while many other businesses remained closed or worked reduced hours.

Formosa Plastics said Taiwan was no exception, with the service sector hit especially hard by closures and bankruptcies and a rising number of unemployed and furloughed workers, UDN reported.

As a result, the company decided to move NT$1 billion into a government account to help individuals and businesses survive the difficult times.