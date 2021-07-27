Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Matsu partially reopens its tourism

Beaches open, swimming still banned

  182
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 17:56
(Matsu National Scenic Area Administration photo)

(Matsu National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Matsu has allowed indoor dining and partially reopened its tourist attractions, such as beaches, though it has retained tight border controls, CNA reported.

Following the lowering of the COVID-19 pandemic alert to Level 2 on July 27, the Lienchiang County Government has announced that the beaches are now open to tourists with crowd controls, while indoor attractions are open with a limit set at 50 people.

Indoor dining is allowed in restaurants that follow epidemic prevention rules, the county government said. It added that all parking lots in the county will operate at 50% capacity.

The Matsu National Scenic Area Administration (MNSAA) said all beaches have reopened to visitors and only water sports that can be done with a mask and either alone or socially distanced are allowed. Swimming is still banned, the MNSAA added.

The county government pointed out that only the following three groups of visitors are allowed to enter Matsu: people who test negative for COVID at the airport, people with negative PCR test results from within three days of their departure, and people who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days.

Taiwan’s Matsu partially reopens its tourism
(CNA photo)
MNSAA
Matsu National Scenic Area
Matsu Islands
Lienchiang County Government
indoor dinning

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei to give small subsidy to restaurants amid self-imposed dining ban extension
New Taipei to give small subsidy to restaurants amid self-imposed dining ban extension
2021/07/25 20:16
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
2021/06/30 17:36
Taiwan Army conducts live-fire drills in Matsu
Taiwan Army conducts live-fire drills in Matsu
2021/06/29 15:43
Taiwan monitors impact of Chinese wind turbine project
Taiwan monitors impact of Chinese wind turbine project
2021/06/24 14:59
Taiwan’s Taichung puts forward economic relief measures amid outbreak
Taiwan’s Taichung puts forward economic relief measures amid outbreak
2021/05/23 20:58

Updated : 2021-07-27 19:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal
Tokyo Olympics Twitter account not posting flag for Taiwan when its athletes medal
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27