Taiwan’s Matsu partially reopens its tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Matsu has allowed indoor dining and partially reopened its tourist attractions, such as beaches, though it has retained tight border controls, CNA reported.

Following the lowering of the COVID-19 pandemic alert to Level 2 on July 27, the Lienchiang County Government has announced that the beaches are now open to tourists with crowd controls, while indoor attractions are open with a limit set at 50 people.

Indoor dining is allowed in restaurants that follow epidemic prevention rules, the county government said. It added that all parking lots in the county will operate at 50% capacity.

The Matsu National Scenic Area Administration (MNSAA) said all beaches have reopened to visitors and only water sports that can be done with a mask and either alone or socially distanced are allowed. Swimming is still banned, the MNSAA added.

The county government pointed out that only the following three groups of visitors are allowed to enter Matsu: people who test negative for COVID at the airport, people with negative PCR test results from within three days of their departure, and people who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days.



(CNA photo)