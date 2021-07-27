Alexa
Taiwan rejects China's claim over it

Foreign ministry spokesperson says only Taiwanese can determine nation's future

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 14:58
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Tuesday (July 27) said Beijing’s claim that Taiwan belongs to China not only “contradicts the facts and international perceptions but also violates the collective will of Taiwanese.”

During Monday’s (July 26) meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Tianjin, China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) said there are three “bottom lines” that Washington must not cross in order to prevent bilateral relations from collapsing: Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Ou stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent democratic country and that only Taiwanese have the right to determine the future of the nation. Additionally, only its democratically elected government can represent Taiwanese on the international stage, she added.

The spokesperson said that no matter how much China attempts to distort views on Taiwan, “it cannot change history and established facts.” Doing so will only make Taiwanese more willing to defend the nation’s sovereignty and immerse themselves more deeply in democracy, Ou said. “Taiwan will continue to work with partner countries that share democratic values to maintain and enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” she added.

The spokesperson also thanked the U.S. for expressing concern over China’s aggressive behavior towards Taiwan and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. She also noted that Taiwan and the United States have been in close contact regarding Sherman’s meeting with Chinese officials.
Taiwan
China
U.S.
MOFA
Joanne Ou
Wendy Sherman
Wang Yi
Taiwan sovereignty

2021-07-27 15:57

