Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, 1 death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 27) reported 16 new local COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the 10 reported the previous day.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 17 new coronavirus cases, including 16 local cases and one imported infection. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 787.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 11 men and five women between the ages of 30 and 60, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 14-26. As for the distribution of these cases, six were in Taoyuan City, five were in Taipei City, four were in New Taipei City, and one was in Hsinchu County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 11 are from known sources, four are from unknown sources, and one is still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

COVID deaths

Chen said the death reported on Tuesday, case No. 8,354, was a man in his 70s who had a history of chronic disease but had not come in contact with any known COVID case. On May 28, he experienced shortness of breath, and he sought medical attention on May 29, when he was admitted to a hospital.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31 and died on July 24.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,372 cases announced between May 11 and July 25, 12,664, or 88.1%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the sole imported case reported Tuesday, case No. 15,697, is a boy under the age of 10 who returned from the U.S. on July 25. On July 26, he developed a fever and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 27.

Six passengers who sat in the two rows in front of and behind him on his flight have been listed as contacts and entered home isolation.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,948,640 COVID-19 tests, with 1,932,430 coming back negative. Out of the 15,599 confirmed cases, 1,258 were imported, 14,288 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 787 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 779 deaths from local infections, 392 were in New Taipei; 295 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 11 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties as well as in Kaohsiung. The eight other deaths were imported cases.