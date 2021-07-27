Taiwan to receive shipment of AZ vaccine doses Tuesday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (July 27) announced that a shipment of 580,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses will arrive in Taiwan this afternoon.

Su said the doses were purchased by the government and are expected to arrive at 3 p.m. after they were loaded on a cargo plane in Bangkok, Thailand, at noon.

The premier said in a Facebook post that over 27% of Taiwanese have already received their first vaccine dose. He urged people who are eligible to make a jab appointment to do so immediately. Su also thanked the nation’s frontline medical staff who have worked tirelessly to make overall vaccination operations run smoothly.

According to the latest statistics from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), as of Monday, the dose-to-population ratio had exceeded 28%, CNA reported. The CECC added that as the fourth round of vaccine appointments has opened Tuesday, it encourages anyone over the age of 38 to make a vaccine appointment as soon as possible.