Taiwan's Chiayi donates firefighting equipment to Somaliland

Chiayi County magistrate 'happy' to help East African nation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 13:11
Chiayi County Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (left) and Somaliland representative to Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud

Chiayi County Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (left) and Somaliland representative to Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Chiayi County on Monday morning (July 26) gifted firefighting equipment to Somaliland during a donation ceremony.

Somaliland representative to Taiwan Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Office Kuo Ping-hung (郭炳宏), Chiayi County Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁), and others were all present at the ceremony, which was organized by the Chiayi County Fire Bureau, CNA reported.

Weng said that in addition to firefighting gear, the Chiayi County government presented a small water tender and a small fire truck to the East African nation. He added that he is “very happy Chiayi can help.”

Mohamoud expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese and Chiayi County for the generous donation, which he said will help upgrade Somaliland’s firefighting and disaster relief equipment.

The small firetruck has been in service for 17 years and has extinguished major fires and assumed various duties during natural disasters, according to the Chiayi County Fire Bureau. The truck is equipped with four nozzles and 16 hoses. The equipment is expected to arrive in Somaliland in September.
