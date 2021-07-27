Alexa
Photo of the Day: Wolf warrior diplomats howl over pic of Chinese weightlifter

China Daily posted similar photo of Hou before scrubbing it from website

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 12:47
Hou Zhihui competing in women's 49 kg weightlifting event. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese wolf warrior diplomats cried foul on Saturday (July 24) over a photo of a Chinese weightlifter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On Saturday, Reuters tweeted a photo of Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui (侯志慧) with a strained expression on her face as she competed in the women's 49-kilogram weightlifting category. Hou placed first in the snatch with 94 kg and with 116 kg in the clean and jerk, for a total of 210 kg, clinching the gold medal and setting an Olympic record.

However, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka was less than pleased with the photo Reuters selected for Hou. "Among all the photos of the game, @Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are," wrote the embassy.

It then accused Reuters of putting "politics and ideologies above sports" and implied that the news agency was being biased in its coverage of China. The embassy described the posting of the photo as "shameless."

Twitter user Matt Knight replied by posting a photo from the China Daily that was arguably just as unflattering. The photo has since been scrubbed from the China Daily website.

On Sunday (July 25), the Chinese embassy posted a tweet including photos of athletes from other countries that appeared to be more flattering and wrote: "Maybe it's because everything good in life comes easier for white westerners?"

The embassy on Tuesday (July 27) posted a video of Hou encouraging her fellow competitors to join her on the gold medal podium. The embassy failed to mention that Olympic officials now suspect Hou of doping and are requiring her to stay in Japan to undergo an additional test for performance-enhancing substances.

If Hou fails the doping test, India's Mirabai Chanu will be awarded the gold, making her the first weightlifter in Indian history to win an Olympic gold medal.

Another photo from match showing Hou with strained expression on her face. (China Daily screenshot)
