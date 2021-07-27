SUNeVision Becomes Foundation Partner of Infrastructure Masons Hong Kong Chapter to drive Hong Kong’s digital future for all

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 July 2021 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (SUNeVision), the number one data centre provider in Hong Kong, today announces the launch of the Hong Kong Chapter of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) to promote a better and more sustainable digital future for Hong Kong. SUNeVision also is a Foundation Partner of iMasons, a global, non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders to make a better connected world for everyone.

With Asia leading connectivity, SUNeVision plays a significant role in empowering businesses to unlock digital potential and accelerating the growth of digital economy in the region. It connects hundreds of telcos, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT and other types of providers and enterprises on its highly connected data centre ecosystem. It continuously strives to promote sustainability from data centre designs to operations, products to policies, and help enable its customers and partners to do the same.

Raymond Tong, CEO of SUNeVision, is currently a member of iMasons' Advisory Council, where he will provide guidance to the organisation, share local insights and exchange industry best practices with other global peers. Raymond will lead the Hong Kong chapter to aggregate industry peers in the city to foster effective collaboration and influence the digital infrastructure industry.

"We are thrilled to play a key role in advancing the digital infrastructure industry in the region by enabling local and global peers to connect, grow and give back through iMasons. With Hong Kong being an international business hub in Asia and worldwide, the digital infrastructure industry will inevitably act as the backbone of the digital economy as the city continues to thrive. We look forward to working together with industry players to create a better, sustainable digital future." said Raymond.

"The iMasons' community includes some of the largest and most progressive technology portfolios in the world." said Dean Nelson, founder & Chairman of iMasons. "We are delighted to have Raymond Tong's leadership to help foster the sustainable growth of digital infrastructure through our member and partner collaboration."

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with global top 10 connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Two and MEGA Plus. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through high-performance dedicated fibres and more than 14,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.sunevision.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sunevision-holdings-ltd.





About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic priorities – enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, inspire Sustainability and promote Innovation and Technical Excellence.

For more information, please visit: https://imasons.org





