New warship to be handed over to Navy Wednesday

Latest Tuo Chiang-class corvette equipped with Sea Sword air defense system

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/27 10:32
Ta Chiang corvette (Defense Technology Monthly photo)

Ta Chiang corvette (Defense Technology Monthly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese military personnel have announced that the latest Tuo Chiang-class corvette, the Ta Chiang, has completed operational evaluations and will be handed over to the Navy on Wednesday (July 28).

The ship, which will be transferred to the Navy at Suao Port, features the all-new Sea Sword II air defense system, which was developed by the National Chung Shang Institute of Science and Technology. The Da Chiang will be officially commissioned in August, CNA reported.

The military said the combat capabilities of the Tuo Chiang-class ships had been demonstrated by the corvette prototype, the Tuo Chiang. During a Navy missile-firing drill off the coast of Jiupeng Air Force Base in July 2018, the Tuo Chiang launched a Hsiung Feng III missile, which successfully hit its target before the tracking system could even lock onto it.

The Ta Chiang is armed with Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles, one 76 mm cannon, a Phalanx closed-in weapons system, and the Sea Sword II air defense system
Taiwan Navy
Sea Sword air defense system
Ta Chiang
Tuo Chiang-class corvette

