Michael Lohscheller Appointed New CEO of VinFast Global

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 27 July 2021 - Vingroup, the largest conglomerate in Vietnam, announced today that it has appointed Michael Lohscheller as the CEO of its automotive division VinFast Global. Lohscheller will be responsible for scaling up VinFast's operations and presence around the globe.





When he starts his new job in Vietnam, Michael Lohscheller will lead VinFast's operations in its current markets, namely Vietnam, the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, with a clear goal of growing the business focusing on North America and Europe. That will include implementing strategic initiatives to turn VinFast into a global smart electric car company.









Michael Lohscheller - new CEO of VinFast Global





Michael Lohscheller gained leadership experience in finance, technology, purchasing & logistics before becoming a former Volkswagen Group of America Executive Vice President. From VW, he moved to Opel where he became the CEO for the past four years. During his leadership, Lohscheller led Opel to sustainable profitability after decades of suffering losses. He also oversaw Opel's transformation into an electrified car brand.





"Vingroup warmly welcomes Michael Lohscheller to our leadership team. We strongly believe that his appearance will accelerate VinFast's up and running global expansion. Michael Lohscheller's participation in VinFast's senior management team reaffirms Vingroup's long-term plan in attracting outstanding talents and acquiring management expertise from elite circles of the global automotive industry," stated Thuy Le - Vingroup's Vice Chairwoman.









VF e35 - one of VinFast's two EV models to be sold in North America and Europe in 2022





On his decision to join VinFast, Michael Lohscheller said: "During my career, I have always been attracted by new challenges. When the opportunity came to join VinFast, I was immediately attracted because of the growth opportunities. I look forward to working with the leadership team to grow the company and establish it as a global smart electric car company."





With more than 20 years working in the automotive industry, Michael Lohscheller is expected to play a key role in VinFast's bold steps in global expansion and towards becoming a leading global smart electric car company.





About Michael Lohscheller's career

Born in 1968, the German CEO graduated from Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences (Germany) and the University of Barcelona (Spain) in 1992. During his working years, Michael Lohscheller completed a Master's Program in European Marketing Management and obtained his M.A. at Brunel University London in 1996.





Having been active in the automotive industry for more than 20 years, Michael Lohscheller held a variety of high-ranking positions: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Mitsubishi Motors Europe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Volkswagen Group of America, Chief Executive Officer at Opel Automobile GmbH and Member of the Board at PSA Group, etc.





In his tenure as Opel CEO, Michael Lohscheller was honorably presented with prestigious awards for excellent automotive managers: Eurostar 2019 (Automotive News), Manbest 2019 (Autobest) and Manager of the Year 2019 (AutoZeitung).





Michael Lohscheller has been broadly endorsed for his prowess in business strategy, restructuring, mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, financial analysis, pricing strategy.

About Vingroup and VinFast





As the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam and one of the largest in Asia, Vingroup is currently doing business in three core sectors namely technology, industry and services. In all sectors it has participated in, Vingroup is always a pioneer that leads market trends and creates world-class products and services of Vietnam. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.





VinFast - a member of Vingroup - is Vietnam's leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and the first Vietnamese automotive brand to launch in global markets. Established in 2017, VinFast's state-of-the-art, 90% automated manufacturing complex in northern Vietnam is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Designed to be one of the world's leading smart electric mobility companies, VinFast currently produces several models of electric scooters and buses in Vietnam, and will launch three new electric SUVs - VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36 respectively of C, D and E classes - in Vietnam, North America and Europe in 2021 and 2022.





