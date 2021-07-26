Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 26, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;83;76;Partly sunny;84;75;SW;11;75%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;109;92;Mostly sunny and hot;111;92;NE;8;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;103;77;Sunny and very warm;102;78;WNW;12;24%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;79;73;Sunny and pleasant;80;73;ENE;8;65%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;73;60;A shower and t-storm;70;60;SSW;10;81%;81%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;64;53;Some brightening;66;57;SSE;5;68%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;106;82;Sunny and very warm;102;78;ESE;6;20%;2%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;48;NE;9;34%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;53;Breezy and cooler;64;41;S;15;50%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;79;Sunny and hot;97;83;N;10;26%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;59;51;A morning shower;57;51;WSW;14;75%;60%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, becoming breezy;120;93;Breezy and hot;121;92;NW;14;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, less humid;95;74;Partly sunny;94;74;SSW;7;57%;29%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;81;68;A stray thunderstorm;82;67;W;13;70%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;91;79;A thunderstorm;88;80;WSW;8;79%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;81;71;Breezy in the p.m.;82;72;SW;12;61%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;90;77;Humid, morning rain;81;75;NW;5;88%;89%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A stray thunderstorm;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;96;73;WSW;6;47%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;82;67;Variable cloudiness;80;64;SW;8;61%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;67;52;A thunderstorm;63;52;SE;5;75%;63%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;NW;5;37%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong thunderstorms;88;67;A t-storm in spots;86;67;ESE;7;59%;55%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;70;59;A shower and t-storm;69;58;SSW;7;82%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;90;66;Sunny and hot;95;70;SE;5;39%;5%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;A t-storm in spots;90;68;SE;6;48%;45%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;58;40;Sunlit and cooler;51;41;SW;10;41%;9%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy;81;63;Partly sunny;83;63;NNE;7;34%;14%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;76;Mostly sunny, warm;94;76;NNE;10;59%;7%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;Sunny and very warm;99;77;N;6;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and warm;78;55;Rain and drizzle;63;51;W;13;71%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SSE;4;73%;58%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;82;Sun and clouds, warm;100;82;S;9;53%;55%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;WSW;7;48%;4%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;84;81;A stray thunderstorm;86;80;SW;9;77%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;78;63;A thunderstorm;75;62;WSW;8;75%;78%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;79;Nice with some sun;86;79;WSW;11;72%;23%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;101;81;Seasonably hot;100;80;SE;6;45%;42%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;82;68;Breezy with sunshine;86;69;SSE;17;55%;2%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;90;82;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;SW;6;93%;88%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;95;62;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;SSW;5;30%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers around;94;82;A strong t-storm;94;80;E;8;75%;89%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;96;70;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;SSE;6;59%;24%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm or two;71;57;Cooler with rain;64;52;WNW;8;86%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;107;78;Sunny and hot;103;78;NE;7;15%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;77;71;ENE;12;78%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;SE;4;65%;59%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;64;41;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;NE;7;39%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;ESE;5;78%;61%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;79;66;E;11;56%;27%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;91;79;A t-storm, breezy;92;80;WSW;15;75%;65%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;84;SW;6;70%;65%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;A couple of showers;87;77;ENE;15;57%;72%;4

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;87;71;Mostly cloudy;83;70;WSW;9;69%;20%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy and humid;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;ENE;12;77%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;84;71;Sunny and humid;88;73;NE;9;65%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;71;Partly sunny;91;71;ESE;6;60%;5%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;100;89;Rather cloudy;98;88;W;10;52%;7%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;58;36;Plenty of sun;59;38;NW;5;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;108;71;Sunny and not as hot;99;70;NNE;7;14%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;A shower, windy;90;84;A shower or two;90;84;SW;19;68%;73%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;78;69;Thunderstorms;81;69;SSW;4;87%;86%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;91;79;SSW;11;45%;41%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and nice;86;64;More clouds than sun;88;64;SSW;7;43%;67%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of t-storms;90;81;Some sun, a t-storm;89;80;N;12;69%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;89;71;Partly sunny;86;67;SW;6;52%;7%;9

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;93;82;A couple of t-storms;88;82;WNW;6;83%;89%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;NE;5;74%;57%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;28;Breezy in the p.m.;59;31;NE;10;31%;46%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;83;76;Mostly cloudy;85;75;SW;9;71%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;67;63;Clouds and sun;66;62;SSE;9;75%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;80;64;Sunshine and nice;81;64;N;10;57%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A thunderstorm;75;62;Thundershowers;68;58;SSW;9;77%;76%;3

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;81;66;Sunshine;85;68;SW;7;58%;12%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;67;Sunny and nice;78;68;SSE;7;70%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;A stray shower;88;68;Sunny and very warm;93;69;WSW;5;38%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;83;A morning shower;89;81;W;8;67%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;89;77;Partly sunny;89;77;NNE;4;70%;33%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;88;81;A couple of t-storms;85;80;SW;14;83%;82%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Milder;63;50;Increasingly windy;62;55;N;20;62%;58%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;55;A t-storm around;75;54;N;7;44%;73%;15

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;88;82;A couple of t-storms;88;81;S;7;70%;70%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;86;66;A stray thunderstorm;82;64;SSE;10;59%;78%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;85;76;A shower and t-storm;84;76;SSW;17;68%;83%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;44;Breezy and cool;50;46;SW;17;42%;61%;3

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;82;65;A couple of showers;70;57;E;2;64%;63%;8

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Sunshine and warm;83;63;W;4;42%;6%;6

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;88;80;Showery;86;80;SW;17;86%;85%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;75;50;Becoming cloudy;73;53;E;7;52%;29%;7

New York, United States;Warm with clearing;89;72;Mostly sunny and hot;90;69;NNW;6;45%;41%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;79;Sunny and hot;101;80;W;7;28%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of t-storms;84;54;Cooler;68;53;WNW;10;63%;4%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;93;78;A stray shower;92;79;NNW;8;50%;50%;7

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;80;63;Rain and a t-storm;70;62;NE;7;88%;92%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;84;60;A couple of showers;69;53;NNE;6;74%;78%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;78;More sun than clouds;81;76;E;12;76%;61%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;83;76;A shower and t-storm;85;75;N;6;80%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;88;74;Showers around;89;74;E;5;78%;88%;11

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;75;62;A shower and t-storm;69;59;SSW;8;72%;80%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers, some heavy;65;57;Winds subsiding;60;52;WSW;17;56%;78%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;SW;13;64%;56%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSE;13;78%;69%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;6;55%;55%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;84;65;A t-storm in spots;80;65;SW;6;62%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;94;75;Very hot and humid;96;73;NNW;4;61%;11%;10

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;48;A little p.m. rain;68;48;SSW;8;60%;68%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;SW;7;74%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;79;69;Brief a.m. showers;80;69;SSE;7;85%;87%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;54;48;A shower in the p.m.;56;49;NNE;10;73%;66%;4

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and warmer;86;68;Thunderstorms;81;65;SE;12;67%;86%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;79;62;Plenty of sun;85;69;W;6;48%;42%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;115;94;Sunny and hot;118;95;NE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;91;73;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSW;7;37%;4%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;80;62;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;ESE;5;50%;6%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;68;59;Some sunshine;73;60;WSW;9;63%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;77;64;A couple of t-storms;78;64;E;6;77%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;86;79;A t-storm in spots;85;77;E;13;73%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;63;A shower and t-storm;77;62;SE;6;94%;98%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;75;59;Clouds and sun, nice;74;59;SSE;8;57%;38%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;59;28;Plenty of sunshine;61;30;SSW;3;42%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;88;76;A t-storm in spots;90;75;N;9;70%;49%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;NNW;8;57%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;78;59;Partly sunny;79;57;NNE;6;54%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, very hot;96;75;Sunshine, very hot;98;76;SSW;4;52%;12%;10

Shanghai, China;Wind and rain;79;77;Heavy rain, breezy;81;77;SE;17;97%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;90;81;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;SSE;11;66%;41%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;90;61;Record-breaking heat;94;64;SSE;6;42%;2%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;78;Sunshine, a shower;86;78;E;9;68%;83%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;80;64;More clouds than sun;80;63;E;8;61%;70%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;68;51;Mostly cloudy;71;55;NNW;10;51%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;100;82;Very hot;103;85;SE;6;54%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Abundant sunshine;82;66;Mostly sunny, warm;83;70;E;7;52%;28%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;110;78;Hot, becoming breezy;103;73;NNW;9;25%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;90;71;A t-storm around;91;68;NNW;8;53%;83%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;101;81;Mostly sunny;99;80;ENE;7;17%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;Sunny and delightful;89;79;WNW;8;57%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;96;74;Sunshine, very hot;105;77;E;5;31%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;85;74;Periods of rain;84;77;SSW;12;77%;91%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;NNW;6;77%;79%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;ESE;12;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;105;76;Hot, turning breezy;100;77;SSE;11;24%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower and t-storm;77;51;Thickening clouds;74;54;NNE;7;48%;18%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;Sunny and nice;79;61;ESE;5;50%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Severe thunderstorms;85;66;Strong p.m. t-storms;82;65;NNW;6;75%;83%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-storm or two;92;77;W;7;69%;71%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;86;65;Thunderstorms;81;64;S;8;73%;88%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;A shower and t-storm;77;63;SW;8;84%;64%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;57;52;A shower in the a.m.;55;47;SSW;13;78%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;83;77;A couple of t-storms;86;78;SW;7;81%;81%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;Sunshine;92;67;NE;4;34%;28%;10

