Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese table tennis team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Mixed doubles duo boosts Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympics medal tally to four

  120
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 21:33
Lin Yun-ju (left) and Cheng I-ching

Lin Yun-ju (left) and Cheng I-ching (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) won the bronze medal at the table tennis mixed doubles competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (July 26), beating the French team.

The Taiwanese duo, ranked as the world’s No. 1 team, dominated the French pairing of Lebesson Emmanuel and Yuan Jia Nan, scoring 11-8, 11-7. 11-8, 11-5 in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

The two Taiwanese lost one day earlier in the semifinals to Japan’s Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani, ranked as the world’s No. 2 team, and so they failed to make the finals.

The mixed doubles event is a new table tennis category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lin and Cheng’s bronze brings Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympics medal count to four, with two silvers and two bronzes.

Taiwanese Olympians in Tokyo have so far garnered one silver medal in the men's 60-kg Judo, one silver in the men's team archery, one bronze in the women's 57-kg taekwondo, and another bronze in the table tennis mixed doubles.

Tokyo Olympics
taekwondo
Judo
team archery
table tennis mixed doubles

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan taekwondo athlete takes bronze in Olympic debut
Taiwan taekwondo athlete takes bronze in Olympic debut
2021/07/26 10:54
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/24 19:31
Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
2021/07/24 15:35
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
2021/07/24 10:10
Video from family, friends encourages Taiwan boxer to go for gold at Olympics
Video from family, friends encourages Taiwan boxer to go for gold at Olympics
2021/07/23 09:34

Updated : 2021-07-26 22:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan