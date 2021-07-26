Taiwanese table tennis team wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) won the bronze medal at the table tennis mixed doubles competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday (July 26), beating the French team.

The Taiwanese duo, ranked as the world’s No. 1 team, dominated the French pairing of Lebesson Emmanuel and Yuan Jia Nan, scoring 11-8, 11-7. 11-8, 11-5 in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

The two Taiwanese lost one day earlier in the semifinals to Japan’s Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani, ranked as the world’s No. 2 team, and so they failed to make the finals.

The mixed doubles event is a new table tennis category at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lin and Cheng’s bronze brings Taiwan’s Tokyo Olympics medal count to four, with two silvers and two bronzes.

Taiwanese Olympians in Tokyo have so far garnered one silver medal in the men's 60-kg Judo, one silver in the men's team archery, one bronze in the women's 57-kg taekwondo, and another bronze in the table tennis mixed doubles.