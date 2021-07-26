Alexa
Taiwan to retain strict border controls after return to Level 2 alert

Flight transfers will also continue to be banned: CECC

  365
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 18:08
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will continue to bar the entry of foreigners without a valid residence certificate despite the lowering of the pandemic alert to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27).

The ongoing maintenance of strict border controls is at least in part due to the Delta variant, CNA reported, citing the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Emergency exceptions and humanitarian considerations will be handled case by case, according to CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday. Flight transfers will also still be prohibited, he added.

CECC
Delta variant
Taiwan
border control
residence permit
visa
entry
flight transfer

Updated : 2021-07-26 19:57 GMT+08:00

