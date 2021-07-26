Taiwan men's archery team wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan took the silver in the men's team archery competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday (July 26).

The sixth-ranked Taiwanese team exceeded expectations by upsetting both third-ranked China and second-ranked the Netherlands to reach the gold medal round on Monday afternoon. Their impressive run was cut short when they fell to the South Korean team in three straight sets but nevertheless earned a silver medal, the third medal overall for Taiwan at the Tokyo Games.

In the 1/8 eliminations, the Taiwanese team prevailed in a closely contested match after winning the final set over 11th-ranked Australia, beating them five set points to four. Both teams alternated winning sets until the final set in which Taiwan managed to pull off the win by a single point, at 28 to 27.

During the quarter-finals, the Taiwanese team was not intimidated by the higher-ranked Chinese team. After tying the first set, the Taiwanese men bested their opponents in the next two sets to finish with a final score of 5 set points to 1.



Taiwanese athletes competing in men's team archery category. (CNA photo)

In the semifinals, Taiwan faced off against the Netherlands, which had just come off a solid performance against Great Britain. Unphased by the Netherland's high ranking, Taiwan made quick work of its opponent, breezing through all three sets and finishing with a score of 6 set points to 0.

However, in the finals, the Taiwanese team met its match with a South Korean team that rarely missed the bullseye. They were quickly swept by the South Korean team in straight sets, with a final score of 6 set points to 0.

Nevertheless, the Taiwanese men's team held their heads high at the end of the match, having vanquished two higher-ranked opponents and reached the finals for the first time since the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, when Taiwan also took silver. The country's medal count now stands at two silvers (judo and archery) and one bronze (taekwondo).