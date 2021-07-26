Alexa
Registration for fourth round of vaccinations in Taiwan to begin Tuesday

Appointments will be available to people born on Dec. 31, 1983, or before

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 16:50
(CECC photo)

(CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration for the fourth round of vaccinations will kick off on Tuesday (July 27) on Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccine registration platform, with the round starting from July 30, CNA reported.

The vaccine available for this round is still AstraZeneca (AZ). Seniority rather than when someone books an appointment will continue to determine priority.

According to Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Monday, registration for the fourth round will be available from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Thursday. It will be open to the following groups: people born on Dec. 31, 1983, or earlier; people in Yilan County and Keelung whose earlier appointments were canceled due to Typhoon In-Fa; and people who had received messages for appointments but failed to make them.

Anyone in these categories, which total 1.44 million people, will receive text messages informing them of their eligibility to make an appointment, Chen said. The round of vaccinations will take place from July 30 to Aug. 6, he added.

He reminded the public that they will have to register and choose preferred vaccines on the platform once it becomes available to their group. Afterward, people must wait for text messages informing them they are eligible to make an appointment, and then they must log in to the platform to book one.

Updated : 2021-07-26 18:24 GMT+08:00

