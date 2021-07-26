Olympic Tennis Results

Monday At Utsubo Tennis Center Tokyo Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TOKYO (AP) _ Results Monday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-2, 6-1.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Lorenzo Sonego (13), Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (16), Spain, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (13), Russia, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-3, 6-0.

Maria Sakkari (14), Greece, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (15), Kazakhstan, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova (8), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-3, 6-1.

Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, walkover.

Kei Nishikori and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.