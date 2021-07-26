Alexa
Poland 3, Italy 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-20)

By Associated Press
2021/07/26 15:08
Poland_Spiker-B. Kurek (12-19), M. Bieniek (3-5), W. Leon Venero (14-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Drzyzga (0-3), M. Bieniek (0-10), W. Leon Venero (1-4), P. Nowakowski (2-12); Server-B. Kurek (2-17), M. Bieniek (2-13), W. Leon Venero (3-12), A. Sliwka (1-12); Scorer-W. Leon Venero (18-42).

Italy_Spiker-I. Zaytsev (7-16), O. Juantorena (9-17) (won-total attempts); Blocker-G. Galassi (1-8), M. Piano (0-3), S. Anzani (0-9), R. Sbertoli (2-4); Server-I. Zaytsev (0-12), G. Galassi (0-9), S. Anzani (0-12), R. Sbertoli (1-10), O. Juantorena (0-10), A. Michieletto (0-10), L. Vettori (0-1); Scorer-O. Juantorena (9-31).

Referees_Paulo Turci, Brazil. Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Heike Kraft, Germany.

