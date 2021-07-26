McDonald’s, KFC Taiwan to allow indoor dining from Aug. 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's and KFC in Taiwan will keep the dine-in ban in place as the fast-food restaurant chains prepare to meet the requirements for such services to resume.

While the nationwide dine-in restrictions will be lifted when the COVID-19 curbs are lowered to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27), eateries will only be allowed to offer indoor dining services if certain virus prevention measures are put in place.

McDonald’s is working to arrange separate and partitioned seating. As such, dine-in service and the use of toilets will not be available until Aug. 3. KFC has announced similar policies, encouraging customers to order online during the week of preparation.

Taiwanese fried chicken chain TKK said the dine-in ban will be extended to Aug. 9 for street stores, while Burger King is still mulling whether to permit indoor eating conditionally.

Meanwhile, many of the country’s all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants have decided to provide take-out only or delivery services for now, including Eatogether, Inparadise, Sunrise, Kitchen 12, Latest Recipe, Café Grand Hyatt Taipei, and Mu Table, wrote Liberty Times. Individuals are advised to contact restaurants for further information.