Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan launches vaccine passports

Japanese government so far fails to implement reciprocity for other nations in program

  202
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 16:02
Japan launches vaccine passports on July 26. (Reuters photo)

Japan launches vaccine passports on July 26. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan introduced a new vaccine passport on Monday (July 26).

Japan is the first Asian country to follow the trend set by the European Union. Japanese who acquire the document can enter Italy, Australia, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Poland without 14 days of quarantine, according to UDN.

South Korea also recognizes the vaccine passports as a substitute for quarantine, though more related documentation is required.

Notably, Estonia does not require travelers from Japan to undergo quarantine even without a vaccine passport or PCR test results.

For those who wish to visit Japan, a two-week quarantine is still mandatory, leaving a lack of reciprocity that remains to be solved. Japan aims to expand its use of the vaccine passport to help recover its economy, according to the report.
Japan
vaccine passort
Italy
Australia
Turkey
Bulgaria
Poland
Estonia
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC could complete Japan fab by 2023
Taiwan's TSMC could complete Japan fab by 2023
2021/07/22 15:02
Japan, South Korea join US in reaffirming Taiwan Strait peace
Japan, South Korea join US in reaffirming Taiwan Strait peace
2021/07/21 16:30
Japanese architect's teahouse installation makes Taiwan debut
Japanese architect's teahouse installation makes Taiwan debut
2021/07/20 14:43
Tokyo bourse overhaul spurs prime market push for Japanese firms
Tokyo bourse overhaul spurs prime market push for Japanese firms
2021/07/20 12:36
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
2021/07/19 18:26

Updated : 2021-07-26 16:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan