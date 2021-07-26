Japan launches vaccine passports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan introduced a new vaccine passport on Monday (July 26).

Japan is the first Asian country to follow the trend set by the European Union. Japanese who acquire the document can enter Italy, Australia, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Poland without 14 days of quarantine, according to UDN.

South Korea also recognizes the vaccine passports as a substitute for quarantine, though more related documentation is required.

Notably, Estonia does not require travelers from Japan to undergo quarantine even without a vaccine passport or PCR test results.

For those who wish to visit Japan, a two-week quarantine is still mandatory, leaving a lack of reciprocity that remains to be solved. Japan aims to expand its use of the vaccine passport to help recover its economy, according to the report.