Taiwan's Penghu to reopen all tourist spots from July 27, with swimming still banned

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All tourist attractions and tourist centers under the jurisdiction of the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration (PNSAA) will reopen with a maximum number of visitors assigned for each location from July 27, when the Level 3 pandemic alert is lowered to Level 2, CNA reported.

The PNSAA said that all indoor facilities, including tourist centers, the Xiaomen Geology Gallery, and the Wangan Green Turtle Tourism and Conservation Center, will reopen from July 27. Visitors at these indoor locations will be required to comply with regular epidemic prevention measures, such as masking and maintaining a social distance of 1.5 meters.

With regard to outdoor attractions such as beaches, visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of one meter, according to the PNSAA. However, swimming is still banned.

A limit of 500 visitors will be enforced at Kuibi Mountain's “Moses parting the sea” path in Huxi Township, according to the scenic area administration. All public parking lots will operate at 50% capacity, per CNA.

Penghu County, an archipelago consisting of 90 islands, is located in the middle of the Taiwan Strait. Tourism is the most important industry for the county.