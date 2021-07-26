Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's Penghu to reopen all tourist spots from July 27, with swimming still banned

Limit of 500 visitors will be enforced at Kuibi Mountain's 'Moses parting the sea' path

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 15:07
(Penghu National Scenic Area Administration photo)

(Penghu National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All tourist attractions and tourist centers under the jurisdiction of the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration (PNSAA) will reopen with a maximum number of visitors assigned for each location from July 27, when the Level 3 pandemic alert is lowered to Level 2, CNA reported.

The PNSAA said that all indoor facilities, including tourist centers, the Xiaomen Geology Gallery, and the Wangan Green Turtle Tourism and Conservation Center, will reopen from July 27. Visitors at these indoor locations will be required to comply with regular epidemic prevention measures, such as masking and maintaining a social distance of 1.5 meters.

With regard to outdoor attractions such as beaches, visitors will be required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of one meter, according to the PNSAA. However, swimming is still banned.

A limit of 500 visitors will be enforced at Kuibi Mountain's “Moses parting the sea” path in Huxi Township, according to the scenic area administration. All public parking lots will operate at 50% capacity, per CNA.

Penghu County, an archipelago consisting of 90 islands, is located in the middle of the Taiwan Strait. Tourism is the most important industry for the county.

PNSAA
Wangan Green Turtle Tourism and Conservation Center
Xiaomen Geology Gallery
Penghu

RELATED ARTICLES

Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13
Penghu the only municipality in Taiwan to allow indoor dining from July 13
2021/07/11 16:09
Penghu fireworks festival in Taiwan canceled
Penghu fireworks festival in Taiwan canceled
2021/07/02 15:25
Taiwan Coast Guard detains Chinese crew for illegal fishing
Taiwan Coast Guard detains Chinese crew for illegal fishing
2021/06/29 11:10
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts live-fire drills
Taiwan's Penghu Defense Command conducts live-fire drills
2021/06/17 19:18
Compulsory COVID tests at airports on Taiwan’s outlying islands are illegal: CECC
Compulsory COVID tests at airports on Taiwan’s outlying islands are illegal: CECC
2021/06/01 15:59

Updated : 2021-07-26 16:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan