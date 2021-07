TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 26) reported 10 new local COVID-19 cases, the second-lowest number reported since Level 3 restrictions were launched in May.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 11 new coronavirus cases, including 10 local cases and one imported infection. The CECC did not announce any deaths from the disease that day, leaving the COVID death toll at 786.