Taiwan’s TSMC mulling Germany for possible European fab

Company in talks with ‘multiple clients’ about setting up chip facility

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 14:19
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is contemplating building its first European chip facility in Germany.

Nikkei reported that CEO Mark Liu said the company is talking to “multiple clients” about the possibility of building a chip fab in the country. “We’re in the preliminary state of reviewing whether to go to Germany,” Liu said at a recent shareholders meeting.

Liu added, “It’s still very early, but we are seriously evaluating it, and [a decision] will depend on our customers’ needs,” according to Nikkei.

TSMC has recently been making moves to establish less sophisticated chip plants outside of Taiwan. The company is currently constructing a US$12 billion facility in Arizona that will eventually produce 5 nm process chips sometime around the beginning of 2024.

The world’s largest contract chip manufacturer also recently announced that it plans to build a chip plant in Japan, which is expected to come online by 2023. The Japanese facility is expected to use TSMC’s 28 nm process and will have a production capacity of 40,000 wafers per month, Nikkei reported.

TSMC
TSMC Germany
TSMC Arizona
TSMC Japan

Updated : 2021-07-26 14:55 GMT+08:00

