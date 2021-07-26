Alexa
Taiwan beats China in men's team archery at Tokyo Olympics

Taiwan team upsets 3rd-ranked Chinese team with commanding 5 set points to 1 victory

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 14:19
Taiwan men's archery athletes celebrate win over China. (Sports Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan upset China in the quarter-finals of the men's team archery competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday (July 26).

In the 1/8 eliminations, the sixth-ranked Taiwanese team prevailed in a closely contested match after winning the final set over 11th-ranked Australia, beating them five set points to four. Both teams alternated winning sets until the final set in which Taiwan managed to pull off the win with a single point, at 28 to 27.

During the quarter-finals, the Taiwanese team was not intimidated by the 3rd-ranked Chinese team. After tying the first set, the Taiwanese men bested their Chinese opponents in the next two sets to finish with a final score of 5 set points to 1.

After the match ended, the Taiwanese athletes walked over to greet their Chinese opponents. Both sides then exchanged handshakes and fist bumps.

Next, in the semifinals, Taiwan will face the winner of a match between 10th-ranked Great Britain and 2nd-ranked Netherlands. Top-ranked South Korea and 4th-ranked Japan are already set to square off in the other semifinal match.
