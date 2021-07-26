All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell faces assault charges

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand rugby backrower Shannon Frizell will appear in court on Tuesday to face two charges of assault.

Police laid the charges against the 27-year-old Frizell over an alleged assault on a woman in a Dunedin bar in May. Frizell will appear in the District Court at Dunedin to answer charges of assaulting a female and common assault.

The 15-test All Blacks player has not commented on the charges.

Frizell is a member of the All Blacks squad which is preparing to play Australia in a Bledisloe Cup test match in Auckland on Aug. 7.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports