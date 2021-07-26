Alexa
Taiwan holds business contest to facilitate exchanges with diplomatic allies

Showcased goods must be suitable for bilateral markets

  137
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 13:26
Taiwan flag (Getty Images photo)

Taiwan flag (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council are currently holding a business competition, in partnership with the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprise, to promote products from Taiwan and its diplomatic allies.

The event, titled “Business Plan and Marketing Competitions to promote products from Taiwan and Diplomatic Allies,” aims to “promote marketable products in bilateral markets and to facilitate bilateral exchanges and cooperation in Taiwan and abroad,” according to an official event flyer. The competition also encourages companies and students to showcase their knowledge and creativity.

Contest guidelines dictate that the promoted products must be suitable for bilateral markets. Participants who are from a Taiwanese company or that of a diplomatic ally are labeled as “social groups” and only need to present a business proposal, while an individual or a group of students studying at a Taiwanese university must provide both a business and marketing proposal.

For student groups, each team may have up to five members, with one member serving as the representative. Furthermore, there can only be one instructor for each team, per the event flyer.

The deadline for online registration is Aug. 6 at midnight and the last day to submit proposals is Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. The preliminary review will take place from Aug. 10-16, while the final selection will be held on Aug 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The top prize for student groups is a total of NT$624,000 (US$22,212). Meanwhile, the prizes for social groups are as follows: gold award winners will receive NT$50,000; silver award recipients will be gifted NT$40,000; those who win the bronze award will be given NT$30,000; those who earn distinction will be awarded NT$20,000, while those who receive honorable mention will win NT$10,000.

To register online, please click here.
