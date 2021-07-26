Alexa
Art Taipei 2021 announces galleries list

110 galleries will participate in art event

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 14:18
(Art Taipei photo)

(Art Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Art Taipei 2021, which will feature the works of 110 galleries from around the world, is slated to kick off in October.

Last year, Art Taipei had a total of 77 participating galleries, and sales at the event reached NT$1 billion (US$36 million) along with those through the online platform Artsy. This year, the host announced the participation of 110 galleries from the U.S., Singapore, and elsewhere.

According to the organizer, after the increased enrollment and positive reviews, including from art critic Tom Tandio, a total of 74 galleries from Taiwan were selected, including Bluerider ART, AKI Gallery, and Caves Gallery. As for the international galleries, 29 will be exhibiting, such as Gallery Jung and Gallery White Birch from Seoul, Kobayashi Gallery from Japan, and Vin Gallery from Vietnam.

Art Taipei 2021 will take place at the Taipei World Trade Center from Oct. 22-25, with a VIP preview set for Oct. 21. For more information, please visit the website.

