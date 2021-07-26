Tang Palace Join Hands with Green Monday Presenting Artfully Curated Plant-based Meat Dishes across East China

Which Are Kind to the Body and the Planet

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 26 July 2021 - As green diets takes the world by storm, plant-based meat is on the rise. With consumers' growing desire for higher living standards, health and a low-carbon lifestyle, Green Monday collaborates with Tang Palace, introducing a green menu featuring OmniPork and some of the world's bestselling plant-based meats. Comparable to real meat in both flavor and texture, full of nutrients, healthy and eco-friendly, the green menu will launch in East China branches first, allowing consumers to better understand the concept of "plant-based diet", making waves in the green diet scene.









As the leading advocator of green diets and producer of pant-based products in Asia, the Green Monday Group has spared no efforts in advocating for plant-based diets. Green Common, the one-stop plant-based platform combining retail, distribution and dining service, embodies the idea of a healthy lifestyle and makes it accessible to all. Green Common showcases a wide range of plant-based products from around the globe, including bestselling star products such as Heura Chicken from Spain, Unlimeat Sliced Beef from Korea, Alpha Foods Nugget Original Chik'n and Califia Farms Barista Blend Oat Milk, and many more.

Apart from the plant-based brands which charmed the European market, OmniPork, the star product under OmniFoods, developed over the span of two years by a group of experienced Canada-based R&D food scientists, astounded Asia with its indistinguishable flavor and texture from actual pork. Its proprietary formula, a blend of plant-based protein from pea, non-GMO soy, shiitake mushroom and rice, provides a rich source of protein. Furthermore, it contains 0mg cholesterol, is antibiotic-free, hormone-free and cruelty-free, satiating the pursuit of a healthy diet and environmental protection, and embodies the idea of sustainable development.





Boundless creation from versatile plant-based meat, a feast for the taste buds

Tang Palace created 12 show-stopping dishes from OmniPork and a range of plant-based meats, creating dishes that are not only a feast for the eyes, but also for the taste buds. The two appetizers include Unlimeat Beef Served with Sand Ginger and Spicy Unlimeat Beef. Main courses offers a variety of choices which are made of OmniPork, include crunchy OmniPork Luncheon Fries, the flavorful OmniPork Mapo Tofu, Fried Cordyceps Militaris & OmniPork Strip, Crispy OmniPork Meatballs and many more, it is sure to impress and satisfy.

"Utilizing OmniPork in the dishes is an eye-opening experience, it can be seasoned to taste, paired with various ingredients and adapted to different cooking methods. It is particularly suitable for creating Chinese dishes, where the presentation requires no alterations, and tastes just as delicious as using actual meat." Chen Zhanhua, Group Production Controller of Tang Palace said. Popular dishes such as Sichuan Spicy OmniPork Luncheon & Unlimeat Beef, Hong Kong style Unlimeat Beef Fried Hor Fun and Sweet & Sour Heura Chicken, showcases the versatility and creative potential of plant-based meat. Don't forget the attractive dim sum delicacies: Steamed OmniPork Dumplings, Steamed Black Truffle & OmniPork Buns and Fried Spicy OmniPork Dumplings, feast on culinary delights while eating light and guiltless has never been simpler.

What's more, Canton Tea Room, the restaurant brand under the same umbrella of Tang Palace introduces three dishes, including Black Pepper & OmniPork Pancake, Curry OmniPork Strip Roll and Noodles Served with Onion Oil & OmniPork Luncheon, providing all-rounded, guiltless dishes that satisfies your every crave.

Starting from 26th July, the 12 plant-based dishes would be available in Tang Court's 14 branches which are located in Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou, while the three dishes from Canton Tea Room would be available in the 3 stores in Shanghai.









About Tang Court:

Tang Palace Group (Tang Palace (China) Holdings Limited) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") in 2011 (stock code: 1181). Since 1992, the group adhere to the operation philosophy of "Altruistic Operation, Relentless Efforts and Conveying Happiness", to provide the high-quality delicacy and excellent catering services to customers, so as to achieve the Missions of "With Glorious Tang Culture as Foundation, Modern Management as Core, Establishing Paradigm of a Blessed Catering, Fostering a Centennial International Brand".





The group operates restaurants which are mainly located in first tier and second tier cities in China. And it also operates 68 outlets in 11 cities include Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, Shanghai, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. It operate self-created brands: the Tang Palace, Tang's Cuisine, Tang Palace Seafood Restaurant, Social Place and Canton Tea Room, and operate multi brands through joint venture and franchising which aim to cater needs of different consumption markets, providing customers with a variety of high-quality Chinese cuisine, Hong Kong-style dim sum, Japanese cuisine and Malaysian cuisine and a wide range of food and beverage services.





By virtue of high-quality food and heartfelt services, the group have received various accolades, e.g.: Listed Company Awards of Excellence, Top 10 Chinese Chain Catering Enterprises, Top 100 Chinese Catering Enterprises, Emperor Food & Beverage Groups of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau, DianPing Must-eat List, Certification of National Five-Diamond Restaurant, Top 500 Catering Outlets in China, The Enterprises of National Green Food, etc..

About Green Monday:

Green Monday Group was founded in 2012 in Hong Kong SAR with the vision to "Make Change Happen, Make Green Common". It is the pioneer in Asia to launch a large scale plant-based movement by advocating flexitarian lifestyle.



The Group comprises Green Monday Holdings, the operational arm producing and distributing plant-based food products in Asia and beyond, Green Monday Ventures, the impact investment arm dedicated to supporting and accelerating growth of mission-aligned entrepreneurs and start-ups globally and Green Monday Foundation, the non-profit arm advocating sustainable plant-based living through community initiatives. Green Monday Holdings comprises OmniFoods and Green Common: OmniFoods is a food tech company with a Canadian-based R&D team creating its own range of alternative protein food products including OmniPork, OmniSeafood and OmniEat; Green Common is a one-stop plant-based platform combining retail, distribution and dining service in over 20 markets, empowering communities in Asia and beyond with sustainable, innovative and wholesome food choices. The Green Monday Group is named to Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" list, and Fortune China's "20 Most Socially Influential Startups in China" list.

For more information, please visit: www.greenmonday.org

WeChat: GreenMonday绿客盟









