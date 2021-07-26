Lucky Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys coffee, pockets NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a PX Mart in Keelung who bought a NT$35 (US$1.24) cup of coffee has won the NT$10 million prize in the May-June issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Sunday (July. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the receipt lottery. That same day, 7-Eleven and PX Mart announced a total of five winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize, one winner of the NT$2 million Grand Prize, and five holders of cloud-based receipts worth NT$1 million.

In the latest draw, PX Mart reported one winner of the Special Prize and one winning receipt for the Grand Prize. The luckiest customer bought an Off Coffee ice latte for NT$35 at a PX Mart on Yuanyuan Road in Keelung's Nuannuan District, hitting the NT$10 million Special Prize jackpot.

Another customer bought kiwis for NT$158 at a PX Mart on Wenkang Road in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District and came away with the Grand Prize.

The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the most bought a rice ball and drink for NT$65 at a store on Nanhua 1st Street in Taoyuan's Luzhu District. The biggest winner who opted for a cloud-based invoice purchased a newspaper from a 7-Eleven on Junying Street in New Taipei City's Shulin District and snagged the NT$1 million top prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 51118051. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 37385202.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 27461411, 99831976, and 10229515. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 747. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this number will garner an NT$200 prize.