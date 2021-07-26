Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Lucky Taiwan receipt lottery winner buys coffee, pockets NT$10 million

Keelung PX Mart customer buys NT$35 coffee, wins NT$10 million

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 13:10
Lucky PX Mart customer bought cup of coffee for NT$35, won NT$10 million Special Prize. (PX Mart photo)

Lucky PX Mart customer bought cup of coffee for NT$35, won NT$10 million Special Prize. (PX Mart photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a PX Mart in Keelung who bought a NT$35 (US$1.24) cup of coffee has won the NT$10 million prize in the May-June issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Sunday (July. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the receipt lottery. That same day, 7-Eleven and PX Mart announced a total of five winners of the NT$10 million Special Prize, one winner of the NT$2 million Grand Prize, and five holders of cloud-based receipts worth NT$1 million.

In the latest draw, PX Mart reported one winner of the Special Prize and one winning receipt for the Grand Prize. The luckiest customer bought an Off Coffee ice latte for NT$35 at a PX Mart on Yuanyuan Road in Keelung's Nuannuan District, hitting the NT$10 million Special Prize jackpot.

Another customer bought kiwis for NT$158 at a PX Mart on Wenkang Road in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District and came away with the Grand Prize.

The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the most bought a rice ball and drink for NT$65 at a store on Nanhua 1st Street in Taoyuan's Luzhu District. The biggest winner who opted for a cloud-based invoice purchased a newspaper from a 7-Eleven on Junying Street in New Taipei City's Shulin District and snagged the NT$1 million top prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 51118051. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 37385202.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 27461411, 99831976, and 10229515. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 747. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this number will garner an NT$200 prize.
Taiwan receipt lottery
receipt lottery
uniform invoice lottery
lottery
Taiwan lottery
uniform invoice
receipt lottery winners
receipt lottery winning numbers
receipts

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
2021/07/25 14:00
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
2021/05/25 20:00
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
2021/05/25 14:37
Taiwan promotes cloud receipts with lottery changes
Taiwan promotes cloud receipts with lottery changes
2021/04/13 16:52
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
2021/03/25 18:32

Updated : 2021-07-26 13:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia