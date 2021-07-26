Janitors at Taipei Main Station test positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shops on the ground floor of Taipei Main Station have closed for three days after several janitors contracted the coronavirus and will resume services on Wednesday (July 28).

Four custodians responsible for cleaning restrooms near stairways connecting the lobby and first basement floor were confirmed with COVID-19 between July 22-24. Two are Taipei residents, while the other two live in New Taipei.

Ground floor stores were shuttered for a three-day disinfection, as were the public toilets near the East 1, East 3, and West 3 gates, according to the Taipei City Department of Health. Ticketing services on the floor are not affected.

With contact tracing underway, employees of the shops and Taiwan Railways have been asked to monitor their health and visit a hospital for a free PCR test. They will not be allowed to resume work without a negative result, wrote CNA.

While underground shopping areas in the capital’s transportation hub have recorded outbreaks, public restrooms are also considered a possible source of infection, as COVID has been detected three times in the city’s sewage systems.

The city government has urged people to keep their masks on when they use public toilets.