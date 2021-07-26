Hong Kong-based event company EnviroEvents (ReThink) Limited and Green Monday Group announce the launch of The Green Monday ESG Summit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 July 2021 - The Green Monday ESG Summit, a new addition to the event schedule at ReThink HK 2021, will be held on Wednesday October 6th at the HKCEC in Wanchai.





The one-day Summit will host an exciting line-up of expert speakers and discussion topics designed to increase awareness and inspire action around relevant and critical areas of corporate sustainability for Hong Kong businesses.





Confirmed speakers include: Crystal Chan, Vice President – Corporate Affairs & Impact, McDonald's Hong Kong; Irene Chu, Head of New Economy, Head of Life Sciences, Hong Kong, KPMG; Sonalie Figueiras, Founder & CEO, Green Queen, Ekowarehouse and SourceGreenPackaging.com; Rob Garrett, Head of Branding and Design, Black Sheep Restaurants; Gabrielle Kirstein, CEO & Founder, Feeding Hong Kong; Joey Lau, Assistant Manager Sustainable Development, Swire Group; Lawson Lau, Executive Director, Cornerstone Technologies Holdings Limited; Dr Peter Lee, Director of Research and Development (Environmental), Nano and Advanced Materials Institute; Francis Ngai, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Social Ventures Hong Kong; Tim Parker, Founder & CEO, Circular City; Dr Merrin Pearse, Sustainability Advisor, The Purpose Business; Isabella Carvalho Silva, Director of Strategic Ventures, Group Strategy & Corporate Development, AIA; and Felix Wong, Senior Analyst, Euromonitor International, with more to be announced.





Our speakers will be sharing their insights on a range of topics, covering Sustainability Trends Shaping Business, The Plant-Based Revolution, Transformative Partnerships, Collaborations to Fight Food Waste, and Corporate ESG Strategies for Realising our Net-Zero Ambition, amongst others.





Commenting on the launch, Chris Brown, Founder & Director of ReThink HK, expressed his delight at the partnership; "being asked to co-host the Green Monday ESG Summit is an honor and the programme is an excellent fit for our Sustainable Partnerships Theatre. Accelerating the rate of sustainable development in Hong Kong requires a collective responsibility and effective collaborations – we hope to inspire attendees to explore new partnerships of their own that will drive change towards a low-carbon and more equitable city".





All delegates to ReThink HK will have access to the Green Monday ESG Summit which will be opened by Green Monday Founder & CEO, David Yeung. "Following the launch of the Green Monday ESG Coalition in April, I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to bring our ambition to the live stage at ReThink HK this October. The Green Monday ESG Summit reflects our aims to unify businesses with concrete plant-based solutions and contribute to more sustainable and resilient future. Attendees to the Summit should expect to be inspired and motivated to accelerate change in their businesses with actionable and trackable tools empowered by Green Monday and our partners."





ReThink HK is the city's most ambitious business event for sustainable development. Taking place over two days on 5th and 6th October the comprehensive conference and solutions showcase expo have been designed specifically for Hong Kong business leaders, sustainability practitioners and those responsible for researching and resourcing new sustainable strategies.





Since 2012, Green Monday Group has set out to promote climate-friendly food choices and construct a sustainable food ecosystem as part of the core mission. Its multi-faceted model, driven by advocacy arm Green Monday Foundation, operational arm Green Common, food tech innovation arm OmniFoods and impact investment arm Green Monday ventures, has earned the group worldwide recognitions. Green Monday Group is named to Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" list, and Fortune China's "20 Most Socially Influential Startups in China" list.





Early-bird delegate passes are available until 13th August, with all fees contributing to dedicated impact projects with ReThink HK's Charity Partners; The Green Earth and ImpactHK.





For the full day agenda and updated speaker announcements visit rethink-event.com/esg-summit





#ReThinkHK #GreenMonday #GreenMondayESGSummit