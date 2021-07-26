D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

New York Red Bulls 0 0 — 0 D.C. United 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 7 (Gressel), 27th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel Coronel, Ryan Meara; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Alfaro, D.C. United, 12th; Fabio, New York Red Bulls, 46th; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 69th; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 80th; Casseres Jr, New York Red Bulls, 83rd; Brillant, D.C. United, 87th; Hamid, D.C. United, 90th+6.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Ben Pilgrim, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_15,912.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel Coronel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards (Omir Fernandez, 82nd), Amro Tarek, John Tolkin; Cristian Casseres Jr, Caden Clark (Wikelman Carmona, 71st), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Frankie Amaya, 65th); Fabio, Patryk Klimala.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Tony Alfaro, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora (Steve Birnbaum, 90th+1); Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins (Moses Nyeman, 74th), Junior Moreno, Andy Najar, Kevin Paredes (Yamil Asad, 64th), Drew Skundrich; Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha, 46th, Yordy Reyna, 64th).