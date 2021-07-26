LABS Group: The World’s First Resort NFT Successfully Raised $3,650,000 - Live Auction is on 26th July

Bringing Direct Resort Investment and Enjoyment Deals to Everyday Investors.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 July 2021 - LABS Group, an end-to-end blockchain property investment platform, has successfully raised $3,650,000 for Kunang Kunang Resort. Kunang Kunang Glamping Resort is the world's first-ever community-owned project fractionalized into Rewarding Timeshare (RTS) NFTs, transforming the way investors build their diversified portfolio, with access to diverse assets, low transaction costs and the ability to trade 24/7.

An upcoming auction will supply 1095 RTS-NFTs, with each day of the calendar year represented by 3 RTS-NFTs. Interested parties will be able to purchase RTS-NFTs with lower entry barriers and a wealth of benefits.

By fractionalizing Kunang Kunang Resort, LABS Group makes resort and hotel investment available for everyone. As quoted by Yuen Wong, the CEO of LABS Group:

"LABS is a digitised real estate investment ecosystem powered by blockchain. With that, we make real estate investment possible for everyday investors. We could bring deals directly to everyday investors, cutting out the middlemen to bring extra value. Furthermore, LABS has made cross-border real estate investment easy, and has carried out all the due diligence for our investors."





The RTS-NFT Auction





Kunang Kunang project's newly revamped auction will commence from July 26th, 2021. Bidders can participate through two methods: the auction or an immediate purchase.

The auction will last for 7 days starting from July 26th at 1PM UTC. Interested bidders can bid for their desired RTS-NFTs at the Refinable Marketplace, where 365 RTS-NFTs will be available at the starting price of $3333 USDT.

730 RTS-NFTs will be reserved for immediate purchase from July 26th 1PM UTC onwards with a starting price of $3999 USDT. Seasonal prices could vary however, as RTS-NFTs from July to September are fixed at $4333 USDT while RTS-NFTs that fall on special days are fixed at $4666 USDT. To understand more regarding the project, visit here.





RTS-NFT Benefits and Rewards





RTS-NFT owners are entitled to a miscellany of benefits. This includes 30 years of staying rights, freedom to swap, trade and more. Additionally, the first 100 bidders can win a 200 USDT rebate by placing any first bid on the RTS-NFT auction.

All RTS-NFT holders also receive a special NFT holder privileges package during their stay at the resort on their RTS-NFT date, including:

Limousine transport to Kunang Kunang Resort

In-room welcome treats

Set Breakfast for two

50% off on any onsite consumption

20% off on any off-site consumption (i.e. excursion, local tours)





Upcoming Pipeline and Development Plan

Kunang Kunang Resort is in preparation for its opening in February. LABS Group will also continue to move forward with plans to expand their real estate business with more resorts globally, this includes prospective plans in Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Japan. With determination to spread their success globally, LABS Group will be a spectacle to behold in the coming years.





About LABS Group

LABS Group is a digitized real estate investment ecosystem that is powered by blockchain and the community. The ecosystem, aiming to redefine the real estate investment sector, includes a crowdfunding and trading platform, a collateralized lending platform, and NFT reward solutions on resorts and hotels. Using the LABS platform, developers can easily tokenize and fractionalize their real estate, allowing them to sell or trade it.





