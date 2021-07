New Zealand 50, South Korea 5

New Zealand 50 (Andrew Knewstubb, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Tim Mikkelson, Etene Nanai-Seturo, William Warbrick tries; penalty try; Knewstubb conversion, McGarvey-Black conversion), South Korea 5 (Yeon Sik Jeong try) HT: 14-5