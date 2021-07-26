Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Przybylko scores on late tap-in, Union tie Inter Miami 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/07/26 09:45
Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) defends Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Ju...
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) blocks a pass by Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer...
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) defends Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match,...
Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) blocks Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Su...

Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach (31) defends Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Ju...

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) blocks a pass by Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer...

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) defends Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match,...

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Andres Martinez (8) blocks Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Su...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Sunday night.

Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.

Quinn Sullivan's cross was deflected by goalkeeper Nick Marsman but Przybylko was waiting near the far post for the empty-netter from point-blank range.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3) in the 71st minute.

Miami snapped a six-game losing streak, but is winless in seven straight since beating Cincinnati 3-2 on May 16 and has scored just two goals in that span.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-26 11:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia