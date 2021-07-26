Alexa
Gustavo Bou scores twice to lift Revs past Montreal, 2-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/26 09:06
New England Revolution midfielder Brandon Bye (15) hugs teammate Gustavo Bou after he assisted on a goal by Bou as teammate Teal Bunbury (10) and Carl...
CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for the ball along the sideline...
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou, center, is congratulated by teammates Andrew Farrell (2) and Arnor Ingvi Traustason after scoring a goal a...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored twice for his second multi-goal game and the New England Revolution beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Bou, ripped a right-footer from well outside the area that bounced off the crossbar — twice — and into the net to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 31-year old scored again, his eighth goal in the last nine games, to make it 2-0 in the 73rd.

He also scored twice against Orlando City in the 2020 playoffs,

The Revolution (10-3-3) won for the third time in eight days. They lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Djordje Mihailovic scored for Montreal (6-5-4) in the 79th minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 5, ORLANDO CITY 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City.

Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2). Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Maximiliano Moralez, Malte Amundsen and Castellanos added goals.

Orlando City is 7-4-4.

Updated : 2021-07-26 10:21 GMT+08:00

