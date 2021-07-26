Alexa
Olympic Women's Soccer Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/26 09:00
All Times GMT

Group E
Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 2 2 0 0 3 0 4
Canada 2 1 1 0 3 2 3
Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Chile 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group F
Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 8 3 3
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 13 6 3
China 2 0 1 1 4 9 1
Zambia 2 0 1 1 7 14 1
Group G
Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 2 0 0 7 2 4
Australia 2 1 0 1 4 5 2
United States 2 1 0 1 6 4 2
New Zealand 2 0 0 2 2 8 0
Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Canada 2, Chile 1

China 4, Zambia 4

Sweden 4, Australia 2

Britain 1, Japan 0

Netherlands 3, Brazil 3

United States 6, New Zealand 1

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT

United States vs Australia 0800 GMT

Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT

Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT

Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 1000 GMT

Quarterfinal 1100 GMT

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 0800 GMT

Semifinal 1100 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 0800 GMT

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal 0200 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT

Updated : 2021-07-26 10:21 GMT+08:00

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
