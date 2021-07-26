Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed air defense missile systems to track PLAAF aircraft

  104
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 10:45
Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon (July 25), marking the 12th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwestern corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the plane.

Every Chinese military plane spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone this month has been a slow-flying turboprop. The aircraft have consisted of anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance variants.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s air space where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Chinese anti-submarine turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on July 25 (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
PLA Y-8
MND
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/23 10:03
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/22 11:32
Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese anti-submarine warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/16 09:46
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/15 10:47
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/14 09:42

Updated : 2021-07-26 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia