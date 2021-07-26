Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Hotels, motels risk having license revoked for failing to report cluster events

Cross-municipality cluster infections linked to gatherings at accommodation facilities

  147
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/26 10:20
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Accommodation businesses in Taiwan are being urged to report cluster events or face losing their license amid a crackdown aimed at preventing COVID-19 infections.

A number of recent COVID cases have been associated with parties or so-called “special social activities” at motels or private properties across the country.

One event involved the cross-municipality movement of cases between Changhua County and Taichung City. Following similar incidents in Taoyuan, that city has come up with an award of NT$22,500 (US$802) for those who report these events, reported UDN.

With Taiwan set to lower its COVID curbs to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27), the authorities are taking action to avoid outbreaks in such settings by invoking the Act for the Development of Tourism and Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), hotels, motels, and other accommodation businesses will be fined NT$30,000 to NT$150,000 for failing to report a cluster event on their premises that “hurts national interest and endangers good morals.” The facilities will be designated as “specific business venues” if cluster events are found to have involved illegal drug use.

In serious cases, lodging facilities will risk being ordered to suspend operations for a period of time or having their operating licenses revoked, the CECC warned.
CECC
hotels
motels
accommodation
cluster
COVID
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei to give small subsidy to restaurants amid self-imposed dining ban extension
New Taipei to give small subsidy to restaurants amid self-imposed dining ban extension
2021/07/25 20:16
Taiwan to allow mixing AZ with mRNA vaccines
Taiwan to allow mixing AZ with mRNA vaccines
2021/07/25 15:58
Taiwan confirms 12 new local COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
Taiwan confirms 12 new local COVID-19 cases, zero deaths
2021/07/25 14:19
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
2021/07/25 11:10
Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount
Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount
2021/07/25 03:00

Updated : 2021-07-26 10:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia
Letter to Editor: China’s vaccine diplomacy collapses in South East Asia