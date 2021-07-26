Hotels, motels risk having license revoked for failing to report cluster events

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Accommodation businesses in Taiwan are being urged to report cluster events or face losing their license amid a crackdown aimed at preventing COVID-19 infections.

A number of recent COVID cases have been associated with parties or so-called “special social activities” at motels or private properties across the country.

One event involved the cross-municipality movement of cases between Changhua County and Taichung City. Following similar incidents in Taoyuan, that city has come up with an award of NT$22,500 (US$802) for those who report these events, reported UDN.

With Taiwan set to lower its COVID curbs to Level 2 on Tuesday (July 27), the authorities are taking action to avoid outbreaks in such settings by invoking the Act for the Development of Tourism and Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), hotels, motels, and other accommodation businesses will be fined NT$30,000 to NT$150,000 for failing to report a cluster event on their premises that “hurts national interest and endangers good morals.” The facilities will be designated as “specific business venues” if cluster events are found to have involved illegal drug use.

In serious cases, lodging facilities will risk being ordered to suspend operations for a period of time or having their operating licenses revoked, the CECC warned.