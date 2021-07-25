Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 10 3 3 33 30 19
Nashville 6 1 8 26 24 14
Orlando City 7 4 4 25 23 19
Columbus 6 3 6 24 16 12
New York City FC 7 5 2 23 26 15
Philadelphia 6 4 5 23 19 15
CF Montréal 6 5 4 22 20 18
New York 5 5 3 18 18 16
D.C. United 5 7 2 17 20 18
Atlanta 2 5 8 14 14 18
Toronto FC 3 8 4 13 20 32
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 17 29
Chicago 3 9 3 12 17 27
Inter Miami CF 2 8 2 8 9 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 1 5 32 24 9
Sporting Kansas City 8 3 3 27 25 16
LA Galaxy 8 6 1 25 23 26
Colorado 7 4 3 24 21 16
Los Angeles FC 6 5 4 22 20 17
Minnesota United 6 5 3 21 15 17
Real Salt Lake 5 4 5 20 24 16
Portland 6 7 1 19 18 22
Houston 3 4 8 17 17 20
FC Dallas 3 7 5 14 18 23
San Jose 3 7 5 14 17 25
Vancouver 3 7 5 14 16 25
Austin FC 3 7 4 13 10 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 17

New England 1, Atlanta 0

Miami at New York ppd.

CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 1

Columbus 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Nashville 5, Chicago 1

San Jose 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 1, FC Dallas 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, July 18

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Tuesday, July 20

Houston 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Wednesday, July 21

Nashville 0, Columbus 0, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

New York City FC 1, CF Montréal 0

New England 5, Miami 0

Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Chicago 2, tie

San Jose 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Colorado 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Thursday, July 22

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

Seattle 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, July 24

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

Minnesota 2, Portland 1

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1

Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 0

Houston 1, San Jose 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, July 25

New England 2, CF Montréal 1

New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Nashville at New England, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m.

Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-26 09:15 GMT+08:00

