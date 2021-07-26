Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jesús Medina opens scoring, NYCFC beat Orlando City 5-0

By Associated Press
2021/07/26 08:21
Jesús Medina opens scoring, NYCFC beat Orlando City 5-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City 5-0 on Sunday night.

Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2).

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored from the edge of the penalty area in the in the 53rd minute, Maximiliano Moralez tapped into an open net from point-blank range in the 65th and 23-year-old rookie Malte Amundsen scored his first career MLS goal to make it 4-0 in the 79th minute. Castellanos put away the rebound of a shot deflected by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 82nd to cap the scoring.

Gallese finished with nine saves for Orlando City (7-4-4).

NYCFC had 61% possession and outshot Orlando City 23-5.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-26 09:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths