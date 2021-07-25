NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|3
|1
|22
|17
|7
|Gotham FC
|5
|1
|4
|19
|12
|6
|Chicago
|5
|5
|2
|17
|12
|17
|North Carolina
|5
|4
|2
|17
|15
|8
|Houston
|5
|5
|1
|16
|13
|12
|Orlando
|4
|4
|4
|16
|14
|15
|Washington
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|11
|Reign FC
|4
|6
|1
|13
|10
|13
|Louisville
|3
|4
|2
|11
|7
|13
|Kansas City
|0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Houston 2, North Carolina 1
Gotham FC 3, Washington 2
Chicago 3, Reign FC 1
Portland 2, Orlando 1
North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Reign FC 2, Orlando 0
Portland 1, Houston 0
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1
Washington at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.