Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 7 3 1 22 17 7
Gotham FC 5 1 4 19 12 6
Chicago 5 5 2 17 12 17
North Carolina 5 4 2 17 15 8
Houston 5 5 1 16 13 12
Orlando 4 4 4 16 14 15
Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11
Reign FC 4 6 1 13 10 13
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Kansas City 0 7 4 4 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 17

Houston 2, North Carolina 1

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC 3, Washington 2

Chicago 3, Reign FC 1

Portland 2, Orlando 1

Friday, July 23

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Saturday, July 24

Reign FC 2, Orlando 0

Portland 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 25

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Washington at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-26 08:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths