NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 7 3 1 22 17 7 Gotham FC 5 1 4 19 12 6 Chicago 5 5 2 17 12 17 North Carolina 5 4 2 17 15 8 Houston 5 5 1 16 13 12 Orlando 4 4 4 16 14 15 Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11 Reign FC 4 6 1 13 10 13 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Kansas City 0 7 4 4 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 17

Houston 2, North Carolina 1

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC 3, Washington 2

Chicago 3, Reign FC 1

Portland 2, Orlando 1

Friday, July 23

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Saturday, July 24

Reign FC 2, Orlando 0

Portland 1, Houston 0

Sunday, July 25

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Washington at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.