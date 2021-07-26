Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, slides safely past Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim to score on Kyle Tucker's RBI single during the sixth inning... Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, slides safely past Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim to score on Kyle Tucker's RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Astros' Abraham Toro, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Chas McCormick during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas ... Houston Astros' Abraham Toro, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Chas McCormick during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Fans cheer as Houston Astros' Abraham Toro rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Te... Fans cheer as Houston Astros' Abraham Toro rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in ... Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in ... Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward, second and from left, argues with home plate umpire Tim Timmons (95) after Brock Holt (16) and Woodward were eje... Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward, second and from left, argues with home plate umpire Tim Timmons (95) after Brock Holt (16) and Woodward were ejected from the game for arguing a called third strike during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1 Sunday.

The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they've dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team's first season after moving from Washington.

The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history. Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

Greinke (10-3) yielded one run on five hits with four strikeouts. The right-hander, who retired 13 of 14 batters at one point, has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts.

Cristian Javier threw two perfect innings, and Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Toro gave the Astros a 2-1 lead in the fifth with a two-run homer off Danny Santana (0-1).

Kyle Tucker upped the lead to 3-1 on an RBI single in the sixth.

Eli White hit a solo home run in the fifth to make it 1-0, the Rangers' first lead since holding a 2-0 advantage over Oakland at the end of the first inning on July 10.

The lead was short-lived due to Toro’s home run in the bottom of the inning, and Texas has not led after a frame in a franchise-record 104 innings.

Texas loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh, but Javier struck out White and induced an inning-ending double play by Isiah Kiner-Falefa to keep Houston’s lead 3-1.

Taylor Hearn made his second start of the season for the Rangers and struck out three over three hitless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: LHP Brooks Raley (health and safety protocols) was activated off the injured list Sunday, and C Garrett Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Astros designated LHP Ryan Hartman for assignment. … 3B Alex Bregman (strained left quadriceps) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Sugar Land on Monday.

HOLT, WOODWARD EJECTED

Rangers 3B Brock Holt and manager Chris Woodward were ejected by home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the fifth after arguing a called third strike.

UP NEXT

Rangers: After an off day on Monday, RHP Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.30 ERA) will start Tuesday in the first game of a two-game series against the Diamondbacks. Dunning has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four starts.

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (7-5, 2.88 ERA) will start Monday in the first game of a three-game series at the Mariners. Garcia has allowed one run in 11 innings over his last two starts.

