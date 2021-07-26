Alexa
Collins wins her 1st WTA title, beats Ruse in Palermo final

By Associated Press
2021/07/26 04:09
PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Danielle Collins won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the Palermo Ladies Open final.

The 44th-ranked Collins was playing in her first career final while her opponent was aiming for her second title in two weeks.

The 27-year-old American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where the Romanian went on to win as a qualifier.

Collins, who did not drop a set at the tournament, is the 14th first-time singles champion so far this WTA season.

Updated : 2021-07-26 05:44 GMT+08:00

