Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 60 39 .606 _ _ 5-5 L-1 30-20 30-19
Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _ _ 7-3 W-5 30-18 30-21
New York 51 46 .526 8 6-4 W-1 27-23 24-23
Toronto 49 45 .521 4 5-4 W-1 22-22 27-23
Baltimore 33 64 .340 26 21½ 5-5 W-2 15-30 18-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 58 40 .592 _ _ 5-5 L-3 35-17 23-23
Cleveland 48 48 .500 9 6 4-6 L-3 24-22 24-26
Detroit 47 53 .470 12 9 7-3 L-2 28-22 19-31
Kansas City 41 55 .427 16 13 5-5 W-4 24-24 17-31
Minnesota 42 57 .424 16½ 13½ 3-7 L-1 23-27 19-30
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 60 39 .606 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-20 27-19
Oakland 56 44 .560 _ 6-4 L-2 30-24 26-20
Seattle 53 46 .535 7 6-4 W-2 31-21 22-25
Los Angeles 48 49 .495 11 4-6 W-1 27-22 21-27
Texas 35 64 .354 25 20½ 0-10 L-11 22-25 13-39

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 51 44 .537 _ _ 4-5 L-1 29-15 22-29
Philadelphia 49 49 .500 5-5 W-1 29-19 20-30
Atlanta 48 50 .490 4-5 L-1 26-25 22-25
Washington 45 52 .464 7 11 3-7 L-3 27-25 18-27
Miami 42 57 .424 11 15 3-7 W-1 23-23 19-34
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 58 41 .586 _ _ 5-5 W-2 29-23 29-18
Cincinnati 51 47 .520 5-5 W-2 26-25 25-22
St. Louis 49 50 .495 9 8 6-4 L-2 28-20 21-30
Chicago 48 51 .485 10 9 4-6 L-1 29-18 19-33
Pittsburgh 38 60 .388 19½ 18½ 5-5 W-2 21-26 17-34
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 61 37 .622 _ _ 5-5 L-2 30-15 31-22
Los Angeles 60 40 .600 2 _ 5-5 W-1 32-18 28-22
San Diego 58 43 .574 _ 5-4 L-1 33-19 25-24
Colorado 43 55 .439 18 13½ 5-5 L-1 33-20 10-35
Arizona 31 69 .310 31 26½ 5-5 W-1 19-30 12-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

