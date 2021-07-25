American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|New York
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|Toronto
|49
|45
|.521
|8½
|Baltimore
|33
|64
|.340
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|40
|.592
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|48
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|47
|53
|.470
|12
|Kansas City
|41
|55
|.427
|16
|Minnesota
|42
|57
|.424
|16½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|Oakland
|56
|44
|.560
|4½
|Seattle
|53
|46
|.535
|7
|Los Angeles
|48
|49
|.495
|11
|Texas
|35
|64
|.354
|25
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 9, Detroit 8
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.