American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/25 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 60 39 .606 _
Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _
New York 51 46 .526 8
Toronto 49 45 .521
Baltimore 33 64 .340 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 40 .592 _
Cleveland 48 48 .500 9
Detroit 47 53 .470 12
Kansas City 41 55 .427 16
Minnesota 42 57 .424 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 39 .606 _
Oakland 56 44 .560
Seattle 53 46 .535 7
Los Angeles 48 49 .495 11
Texas 35 64 .354 25

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Sunday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-26 04:46 GMT+08:00

