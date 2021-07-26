Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

One T20 cut from Pakistan vs. West Indies series

By Associated Press
2021/07/26 03:40
One T20 cut from Pakistan vs. West Indies series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — West Indies reduced its Twenty20 series against Pakistan to four matches with the rescheduled opener at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

The planned five-match series was cut to four after West Indies’ ongoing one-day international series against Australia was rescheduled to finish on Monday in Bridgetown. That was due to a positive test for COVID-19 by a non-playing West Indies staff member.

Ricky Skerritt, the Cricket West Indies president, said Sunday he had consulted with the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the announcement.

The second, third and fourth T20 games will be on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, respectively, at Guyana National Stadium.

The T20 series will be followed by two test matches at Kingston's Sabina Park from Aug. 12

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-26 04:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
NHK anchor introduces 'Taiwan' team at Tokyo Olympics
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Californians welcome real Taiwan breakfasts
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Taiwan's CECC releases Level 2 guidelines
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Judo player wins Taiwan’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for May and June announced
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
Taiwan to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 27
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
New updates on COVID Delta variant in Taiwan
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
Taiwan reaches COVID vaccination target 1 week early
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
China insists new resident permits for Taiwanese ensure their welfare
Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths
Taiwan reports 24 local COVID cases, 2 deaths