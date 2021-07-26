One T20 cut from Pakistan vs. West Indies series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — West Indies reduced its Twenty20 series against Pakistan to four matches with the rescheduled opener at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

The planned five-match series was cut to four after West Indies’ ongoing one-day international series against Australia was rescheduled to finish on Monday in Bridgetown. That was due to a positive test for COVID-19 by a non-playing West Indies staff member.

Ricky Skerritt, the Cricket West Indies president, said Sunday he had consulted with the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the announcement.

The second, third and fourth T20 games will be on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, respectively, at Guyana National Stadium.

The T20 series will be followed by two test matches at Kingston's Sabina Park from Aug. 12

