Kumar's 4 wickets set up India win v Sri Lanka in 1st T20

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets as India enjoyed a comfortable 38-run win over Sri Lanka in their first Twenty20 game on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka asked India to bat first and the visitors scored 164-5 with a 34-ball 50 from Suryakumar Yadav. India bowled Sri Lanka out for 126 in 18.3 overs.

Yadav's half-century included two sixes and five boundaries. India captain Shikhar Dhawan made a well-compiled 46 in 36 deliveries, hitting a six and four boundaries.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera had the best figures for Sri Lanka with 2-24 in four overs, while leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga finished with 2-28.

Newcomer Charith Asalanka kept Sri Lanka’s hopes up with 44 runs off 26 deliveries, including three sixes. But after he was dismissed in the 16th over, leaving his team at 111-5, Sri Lanka’s lower order succumbed to the pressure of a rising required run rate.

Kumar had figures of 4-22 in 3.3 overs, with fellow seamer Deepak Chahar picking up 2-24 in three overs. Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya all picked up a wicket each.

Both teams are using the series to test new players ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.

The second of three T20 games is on Tuesday.

India won the one-day international series 2-1.

